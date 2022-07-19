Rose City Band (Moon Duo / Wooden Shjips) announce North American tour w/ Rosali

Rose City Band, the country-psych band led by Ripley Johnson (Moon Duo / Wooden Shjips) have announced a North American tour in support of their most recent album, Earth Trip. Dates are with Rosali and include stops in Boston, Brooklyn, Philly, Baltimore, Carrboro, Chicago and St. Paul. They've also got UK and Ireland dates in September, some of which are also with Rosali. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Earth Trip, below.

The Brooklyn shows are November 15 & 16 at Union Pool and the David Nance Group is also on the bill for both. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Thursday, July 21 at 10 AM local time.

For a taste of what to expect at their shows, Rose City Band have shared a live video with the current lineup of the band -- Johnson, bassist Dewey Mahood (Plankton Wat), drummer Dustin Dybvig on drums, pedal steel player Barry Walke, keyboardist Paul Hasenberg, and guitarist Zach Birdwell -- playing "Ramblin' With the Day" and you can watch that below.

In other news, Moon Duo will be performing their visually spectacular The Lightship show at Levitation fest in Austin this year.

Rose City Band - 2022 tour dates

Sep. 2 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

Sep. 3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Psych Festival

Sep. 4 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

Sep. 5 - Edinburgh, UK - Sneaky Pete’s

Sep. 6 - Newscastle, UK - The Cluny

Sep. 7 - Todmorden, UK - Golden Lion *

Sep. 8 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Sports Club *

Sep. 9 - Dublin, IRL - Pavillion Theatre *

Sep. 10 - Liverpool, UK - District *

Sep. 11 - Birmingham, UK - The Hare & Hounds *

Sep. 12 - Bristol, UK - The Lanes *

Sep. 13 - London, UK - Studio 9294 *

Sep. 14 - Norwich, UK - Arts Centre *

Nov. 14 - Boston, MA - Crystal Ballroom *

Nov. 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool *

Nov. 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool *

Nov. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts *

Nov. 18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *

Nov. 19 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

Nov. 21 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle *

Nov. 22 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club *

* / Rosali