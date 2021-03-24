Rosie Tucker signs to Epitaph for new LP, ‘Sucker Supreme’ (watch “Habanero” video)

Los Angeles singer-songwriter Rosie Tucker has signed to Epitaph for their third album, Sucker Supreme, due out April 30. It's the follow-up to 2019's very good Never Not Never Not Never Not, and you can see the tracklisting below.

Rosie has also shared a new single, "Habanero," which has the lived-in feeling of comfortable clothing, eminently listenable with wryly downcast lyrics. "The first two verses of 'Habanero' are about flirting, which is an important distraction from both the problems of the self and the issue of mortality," they say. "Desire is not the same thing as a sense of self, but it’ll work as an added sugar corn syrup kind of substitute. The third verse pulls from an early memory of a stream dense with tadpoles, watching them wriggle around my fingers in the water. I was obsessed – obsessed – with amphibians in general, and frogs in particular. I loved that they couldn’t be confined to one environment. I loved that they grow up by way of shape-shifting. I’ve spent a lot of time refusing to come to terms with the fact that I am stuck with myself, being the person I am all the time. I have gotten adequate at living while impatiently waiting for the smarter, kinder, better looking version of myself to come along, lead me out back, and put me out of my misery."

Sucker Supreme Tracklisting

Barbara Ann

Habanero

Different Animals

Trim

For Sale: Ford Pinto

Ambrosia

Arrow

Creature of Slime

Brand New Beast

Airport

Dog

Clinic Poem

Peach Pit

How Was It?