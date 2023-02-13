Rotten Sound prep first LP in 7 years, share “Nothingness” video

Finnish grindcore vets Rotten Sound are set to return with their first full-length album in seven years, Apocalypse, on March 31 via Season of Mist (pre-order). They've just shared new single "Nothingness," which, at 28 seconds, is one of the album's shortest songs. The band says, "'Nothingness' is one of the shorter tracks on the album, continuing about the same theme with 'Suburban Bliss,' about how we sometimes get lost in the system while performing through our days." It follows the aforementioned "Suburban Bliss" as well as lead single "Sharing," and all three tracks are real rippers that find Rotten Sound sounding as urgent as ever. Check out all three below.

Tracklist

1. Pacify (0:42)

2. Equality (0:46)

3. Sharing (1:46)

4. Apocalypse (1:05)

5. Suburban Bliss (1:41)

6. Renewables (0:55)

7. Newsflash (1:21)

8. Digital Bliss (1:17)

9. True and False (0:19)

10. Denialist (1:46)

11. Nothingness (0:28)

12. Fight Back (1:04)

13. Patriots (1:15)

14. Ownership (0:47)

15. Science (0:49)

16. Empowered (1:57)

17. Breach (1:20)

18. Inflation (1:24)