Rotting Christ surprise-release new EP, touring North America w/ Gaerea & more in 2023

Greek metal legends Rotting Christ have just surprise-released a new EP, The Apocryphal Spells, Vol. I, via Century Media. It's the first volume of a series of releases that collect songs that were previously only available as physical-only bonus tracks, including three originals and two Kreator covers. Vocalist/guitarist Sakis Tolis says:

My dear friends, I can proudly announce a compilation of rare Rotting Christ tracks that have never been released on digital platforms before. We have now the opportunity to release them via the first part of a compilation: 'The Apocryphal Spells'. Thanks for your attention, and I hope you will enjoy them, as we also did, recording them back in the days. Spirit Up!

Stream the EP below.

Rotting Christ also announced the headlining North American "Under Our Black Cult Tour" for 2023, with support from Carach Angren, Uada, and Gaerea. The tour hits NYC on March 10 at Gramercy Theater. Presales for the whole tour are underway now. All dates are listed below.

Gaerea recently released their new album Mirage on Season of Mist, and this tour will mark the new-ish Portugal black metal band's first US shows. For more on them, read Colin Williams' scene dive inside Porto's tireless metal movement on Invisible Oranges.

Rotting Christ / Carach Angren / Uada / Gaerea -- 2023 Tour Dates

02/16: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)

02/17: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

02/18: Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

02/19: El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

02/20: Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

02/21: San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

02/22: Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

02/23: San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge

02/24: Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

02/25: Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater

02/27: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

02/28: Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

03/01: Kansas City, MO @ BLVD Nights

03/02: Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater

03/03: Chicago, IL @ Reggies

03/04: Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

03/05: Toronto, ON @ Lees Palace

03/07: Montreal, QC @ Studio TD

03/08: Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

03/09: Boston, MA @ Middle-East Downstairs

03/10: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

03/11: Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

03/12: Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

03/13: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

03/14: Orlando, FL @ The Haven