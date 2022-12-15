Rotting Christ surprise-release new EP, touring North America w/ Gaerea & more in 2023
Greek metal legends Rotting Christ have just surprise-released a new EP, The Apocryphal Spells, Vol. I, via Century Media. It's the first volume of a series of releases that collect songs that were previously only available as physical-only bonus tracks, including three originals and two Kreator covers. Vocalist/guitarist Sakis Tolis says:
My dear friends, I can proudly announce a compilation of rare Rotting Christ tracks that have never been released on digital platforms before. We have now the opportunity to release them via the first part of a compilation: 'The Apocryphal Spells'. Thanks for your attention, and I hope you will enjoy them, as we also did, recording them back in the days. Spirit Up!
Stream the EP below.
Rotting Christ also announced the headlining North American "Under Our Black Cult Tour" for 2023, with support from Carach Angren, Uada, and Gaerea. The tour hits NYC on March 10 at Gramercy Theater. Presales for the whole tour are underway now. All dates are listed below.
Gaerea recently released their new album Mirage on Season of Mist, and this tour will mark the new-ish Portugal black metal band's first US shows. For more on them, read Colin Williams' scene dive inside Porto's tireless metal movement on Invisible Oranges.
-
Rotting Christ / Carach Angren / Uada / Gaerea -- 2023 Tour Dates
02/16: Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live (Studio)
02/17: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
02/18: Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live
02/19: El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
02/20: Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
02/21: San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick
02/22: Los Angeles, CA @ 1720
02/23: San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge
02/24: Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
02/25: Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theater
02/27: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
02/28: Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
03/01: Kansas City, MO @ BLVD Nights
03/02: Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater
03/03: Chicago, IL @ Reggies
03/04: Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary
03/05: Toronto, ON @ Lees Palace
03/07: Montreal, QC @ Studio TD
03/08: Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
03/09: Boston, MA @ Middle-East Downstairs
03/10: New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
03/11: Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
03/12: Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
03/13: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
03/14: Orlando, FL @ The Haven