Rough Trade names its Albums of 2021; Dry Cleaning playing The Rainbow Room this week

Usually first out of the gate in end-of-year list season, indie record store chain Rough Trade were beaten by Mojo and Uncut this year, but have now released their Albums of the Year list. Make that lists, plural. For the first time, there are separate lists for Rough Trade UK and Rough Trade US. Both have the same Top 3, but from there the lists diverge in both order and inclusion. You'll find Dry Cleaning, Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Little Sims, IDLES, Wolf Alice, St. Vincent. The Weather Station, Squid, Black Country, New Road, Jane Weaver and more on both, though. Check out their respective Top 20s below.

In celebration of the list, Rough Trade US is presenting a show on Thursday, November 18 at The Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center with Dry Cleaning and The Muckers. Tickets for the show are free with the purchase of a Rough Trade exclusive 12” by Dry Cleaning, which is "available now, on a first-come-first served basis (one per person), over the counter at the Rough Trade NYC store, Rockefeller Center."

Dry Cleaning play two sold-out Market Hotel shows on Friday and Saturday, and will be back this spring for a bigger 2022 North American tour, including a show at Webster Hall on May 18 (tickets) .

Rough Trade US Albums of the Year 2021

20. Jane Weaver - Flock

19. Tirzah - Colourgrade

18. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend

17. Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview On Phenomenal Nature

16. The Muckers - Endeavor

15. Squid - Bright Green Field

14. St. Vincent - Daddy's Home

13. Black Country, New Road - For The First Time

12. Madlib / Four Tet - Sound Ancestors

11. IDLES - CRAWLER

10. Weather Station - Ignorance

9. L'Rain - Fatigue

8. black midi - Cavalcade

7. Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime

6. Park Hye Jin - Before I Die

5. Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

4. Bicep - Isles

2. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

2. Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

1. Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg

Full Rough Trade US Albums of the Year List is here.

Rough Trade UK Albums of the Year 2021

20. Park Hye Jin - Before I Die

19. Floating Points/Pharoah Sanders - Promises

18. Mdou Moctar - Afrique Victime

17. Courtney Barnett - Things Take Time, Take Time

16. St. Vincent - Daddy's Home

15. Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

14. Bicep - Isles

13. For Those I Love - For Those I Love

12. Black Midi - Calvacade

11. Weather Station - Ignorance

10. Madlib / Four Tet - Sound Ancestors

9. Cassandra Jenkins - An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

8. Wolf Alice - Blue Weekend

7. Jane Weaver - Flock

6. Squid - Bright Green Field

5. IDLES - Crawler

4. Black Country New Road - For The First Time

3. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

2. Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

1. Dry Cleaning - New Long Leg

Full Rough Trade UK Albums of the Year list is here.