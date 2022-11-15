Rough Trade names its Albums of 2022
Always one of the first out of the gate at year-end list season, Rough Trade have announced their Albums of 2022. As they started last year, the UK and US shops have different lists which are similar but not identical. The US' #1 is the UK's #2 and vice versa, and both Top 20s have Wet Leg, Rina Sawayama, The Smile, Jack White, Yard Act, The Lounge Society, yeule, Weyes Blood, Mitski, Horsegirl, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Fontaines DC, and more.
Check out both Top 20s below and head to Rough Trade US and Rough Trade UK for their full Top 100s.
ROUGH TRADE US - VINYL ALBUMS OF 2022
1. The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention
2. Jack White - 'Fear of the Dawn / Entering Heaven Alive'
3. Rina Sawayama - Hold The Girl
4. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
5. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There
6. Mitski - Laurel Hell
7. yuele - Glitch Princess
8. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia
9. black midi - Hellfire
10. Yard Act - The Overload
11. Alvvays - Blue Rev
12. Weyes Blood - And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
13. Angel Olsen - Big Time
14. Horsegirl - Versions of Modern Performance
15. They Hate Change - Finally New
16. Nova Twins - Supernova
17. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
18. The Lounge Society - Tired of Liberty
19. Bartees Strange - Farm to Table
20. OSEES - A Foul Form
ROUGH TRADE UK - ALBUMS OF 2022
1. Jack White - 'Fear of the Dawn / Entering Heaven Alive'
2. The Smile - A Light For Attracting Attention
3. Yard Act - The Overload
4. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia
5. Rina Sawayama - Hold The Girl
6. Black Country, New Road - Ants From Up There
7. yeule - Glitch Princess
8. black midi - Hellfire
9. Wet Leg - Wet Leg
10. The Lounge Society - Tired of Liberty
11. Weyes Blood - And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
12. Mitski - Laurel Hell
13. Horsegirl - Versions of Modern Performance
14. Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down
15. Kelly Lee Owens - LP.8
16. Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear The Heart
17. Osees - A Foul Form
18. Ibibio Sound Machine - Electricity
19. The Orielles - Tableau
20. Nova Twins - Supernova