Rough Trade NYC announces closing date for Williamsburg store

Rough Trade NYC is relocating and they've just announced that the last day of their Williamsburg location (64 N. 9th St) will be Sunday, March 21.

No word yet on where they're relocating to, but Rough Trade says they'll be back this summer, although it will be without a Bowery Presents-run venue. While the UK branches of Rough Trade all have regular in-store performances, NYC was the only one to have a dedicated venue.

In the meantime Rough Trade is having a sale with 25% off CDs, books and Rough Trade merch. Their online store will remain open while they relocate.