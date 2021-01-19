Rough Trade NYC is relocating, Williamsburg store closing this spring

Rough Trade, the NYC independent record store and music venue which opened in 2013, will be leaving its S. 9th St location in Williamsburg this spring.

“As with many businesses right now, the impact of the pandemic has made us rethink our approach, giving us the opportunity to reconsider how best to serve the rapidly increasing number of vinyl lovers in New York," says Rough Trade co-owner Stephen Godfroy in a statement. "In spite of the adverse conditions surrounding the pandemic, demand for vinyl is positively booming. As with so many other retail sectors, sales are diverting online, along with the power and reach of online communities, all of which gives us inspiration to become more and not less accessible, to creatively reassess the junction between online and offline interaction. Regretfully, in order for us to freely respond to these new opportunities, we shall have to bid a heartfelt and fond farewell to our beloved, inaugural US, Williamsburg premises.”

The Williamsburg store is the only U.S. location of the long-running UK Rough Trade chain, and the venue was booked by Bowery Presents who will not be part of the new location. "The Bowery Presents has been honored to be a part of Rough Trade’s iconic New York launch, and while we do not have plans to be part of Rough Trade NYC’s new location, we wish them nothing but the best in their new home," says Bowery in a statement. "Bowery is seeking out new venue opportunities that will allow us to continue to focus on artist development in New York and beyond."

Rough Trade's press release notes, "Rough Trade NYC’s concert venue, operated in partnership with The Bowery Presents, will not re-open in its current location." No word on whether the new Rough Trade will still feature a venue, but they hope to be open this summer.

"Having the confidence to relocate and reimagine would not be possible if it weren’t for the warm embrace New York has given us, a city where a love for music inspiringly brings people together and breaks down cultural divides," says Godfroy. "On behalf of everyone at Rough Trade and The Bowery Presents, we humbly extend our immense and sincere gratitude to all our music loving patrons. Rest assured, Rough Trade will retain its presence in New York - we look forward to sharing details of our exciting new plans in coming months. In the meantime, we look forward to welcoming first time and returning customers to our Williamsburg store, along with all of those enjoying the convenience of shopping at Rough Trade dotcom.”

Rough Trade note that their online store will remain active while they relocate, and they're currently running a survey about what their customers are looking for, where you can win a $250 gift certificate.