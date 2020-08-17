Rough Trade NYC outlines how August’s Record Store Day event will work

The first of three 2020 Record Store Day Drops happens Saturday, August 29. (The other two "Drop" events happen September 26 and October 24, each with exclusive titles.) In NYC, not all record stores are up and running again, but one that is and will be participating in RSD20 is Brooklyn's Rough Trade. Unsurprisingly, they've announced this year will work a little differently than usual.

Rough Trade will be open on 8/29 from 9 AM to 5 PM and the store will be enforcing health and safety guidelines, including "always maintaining 6 feet of distance with other customers and wearing a face covering in store, at all times." As all NYC venues are still closed, there are no live performances this year (or sales of food or alcohol) and their restrooms will not be open.

As store access will be limited, Rough Trade is asking that all customers looking for the day's Record Store Day exclusive titles come prepared with a wishlist of what you want. They've made a printable wishlist form of all the titles they'll be carrying on 8/29 that you can fill out and hand off to employees. "Please keep in mind that you may not get everything on your list and that the titles on the list may change."

Any unsold RSD titles will go up for sale on Rough Trade's website on 8/29 beginning at 5 PM Eastern.

You can check out the store's complete Record Store Day Drop shopping guidelines list at their website.