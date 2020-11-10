Rough Trade’s Top 100 Albums of 2020
Always first out of the gate with end-of-year lists, Rough Trade has just announced their 2020 Albums of the Year list. Below to check out the full Albums of the Year list below and and head to their website for commentary on the Top 10.
100 - Caleb Landry Jones - Mother Stone
99 - Yumi Zouma - Truth or Consequences
98 - Caroline Rose - Superstar
97 - Keeley Forsyth - Debris
96 - Monophonics - It's Only Us
95 - Pinegrove - Marigold
94 - Khruangbin - Mordechai
93 - Rival Consoles - Articulation
92 - Clipping - Visions of Bodies Being Burned
91 - Sufjan Stevens - The Ascension
90 - Destroyer - Have We Met
89 - Adrienne Lenker - Songs and Instrumentals
88 - Chats - High Risk Behaviour
87 - Bob Dylan - Rough And Rowdy Ways
86 - Denzel Curry x Kenny Beats - Unlocked
85 - Wire - Mind Hive
84 - Bent - Up In The Air
83 - Chuck Prophet - The Land That Time Forgot
82 - X - Alphabetland
81 - Slow Pulp - Moveys
80 - Bonny Light Horseman - Bonny Light Horseman
79 - Rudy De Anda - Tender Epoch
78 - Jason Isbell - Reunions
77 - Grimes - Miss Anthropocene
76 - Public Practice - Gentle Grip
75 - Disq - Collector
74 - Bambara - Stray
73 - Dan Michaelson - Colourfield
72 - Riz Ahmed - The Long Goodbye
71 - Cherry Pickles - The Juice That's Worth The Squeeze
70 - The Nude Party - Midnight Manor
69 - Action Bronson - Only For Dolphins
68 - Field Music - Making A New World
67 - Bananagun - The True Story Of
66 - James Dean Bradfield - Even In Exile
65 - Max Richter - Voices
64 - Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters
63 - BC Camplight - Shortly After Takeoff
62 - Sneaks - Happy Birthday
61 - Video Age - Pleasure Line
60 - Everything Is Recorded - Friday Forever
59 - Mark Lanegan - Straight Songs Of Sorrow
58 - Nicolas Jaar - Cenizas
57 - Ghostpoet - I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep
56 - Thundercat - It Is What It Is
55 - Chicano Batman - Invisible People
54 - King Krule - Man Alive
53 - Habibi - Anywhere But Here
52 - Agnes Obel - Myopia
51 - Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist - Alfredo
50 - Nick Hakim - WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD
49 - Jessy Lanza - All The Time
48 - Bob Mould - Blue Hearts
47 - Aqulies Navarro + Tcheser Holmes - Heritage of the Invisible II
46 - Dehd - Flower of Devotion
45 - Pole - Fading
44 - Shopping - All Or Nothing
43 - Mush - 3D Routine
42 - Heliocentrics - Infinity of Now
41 - Romare - Home
40 - Yaeji - What We Drew
39 - Damaged Bug - Bug On Yonkers
38 - Big Moon - Walking Like We Do
37 - Olafur Arnalds - some kind of peace
36 - Nation Of Language - Introduction, Presence
35 - Margo Price - That's How Rumours Get Started
34 - Keleketla! - Keleketla!
33 - Coriky - Coriky
32 - Slift - Ummon
31 - A Certain Ratio - Loco
30 - Four Tet - Sixteen Oceans
29 - Courtney Marie Andrews - Old Flowers
28 - Kelly Lee Owens - Inner Song
27 - Brigid Mae Power - Head Above Water
26 - Isobel Campbell - There Is No Other
25 - Run The Jewels - RTJ4
24 - Georgia - Seeking Thrills
23 - Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death
22 - Beths - Jump Rope Gazers
21 - Yves Tumour - Heaven To A Tortured Mind
20 - Hazel English - Wake Up
19 - Kamaal Williams - Wu Hen
18 - Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
17 - Thurston Moore - By The Fire
16 - Tom Misch / Yuseff Dayes - What Kinda Music
15 - Caribou - Suddenly
14 - Idles - Ultra Mono
13 - Osees - Protean Threat
12 - Oklou - Galore
11 - Cornershop - England Is A Garden
10 - Rolling Blackouts - Sideways To New Italy
9 - Porridge Radio - Every Bad
8 - bdrmm - Bedroom
7 - Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Viscerals
6 - Dream Wife - So When You Gonna...
5 - Jarv Is - Beyond The Pale
4 - Laura Marling - Song For Our Daughter
3 - Rina Sawayama - Sawayama
2 - Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
1 - Sault - Untitled (Black Is)