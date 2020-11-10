Rough Trade’s Top 100 Albums of 2020

Always first out of the gate with end-of-year lists, Rough Trade has just announced their 2020 Albums of the Year list. Below to check out the full Albums of the Year list below and and head to their website for commentary on the Top 10.

ROUGH TRADE ALBUMS OF THE YEAR 2020

100 - Caleb Landry Jones - Mother Stone

99 - Yumi Zouma - Truth or Consequences

98 - Caroline Rose - Superstar

97 - Keeley Forsyth - Debris

96 - Monophonics - It's Only Us

95 - Pinegrove - Marigold

94 - Khruangbin - Mordechai

93 - Rival Consoles - Articulation

92 - Clipping - Visions of Bodies Being Burned

91 - Sufjan Stevens - The Ascension

90 - Destroyer - Have We Met

89 - Adrienne Lenker - Songs and Instrumentals

88 - Chats - High Risk Behaviour

87 - Bob Dylan - Rough And Rowdy Ways

86 - Denzel Curry x Kenny Beats - Unlocked

85 - Wire - Mind Hive

84 - Bent - Up In The Air

83 - Chuck Prophet - The Land That Time Forgot

82 - X - Alphabetland

81 - Slow Pulp - Moveys

80 - Bonny Light Horseman - Bonny Light Horseman

79 - Rudy De Anda - Tender Epoch

78 - Jason Isbell - Reunions

77 - Grimes - Miss Anthropocene

76 - Public Practice - Gentle Grip

75 - Disq - Collector

74 - Bambara - Stray

73 - Dan Michaelson - Colourfield

72 - Riz Ahmed - The Long Goodbye

71 - Cherry Pickles - The Juice That's Worth The Squeeze

70 - The Nude Party - Midnight Manor

69 - Action Bronson - Only For Dolphins

68 - Field Music - Making A New World

67 - Bananagun - The True Story Of

66 - James Dean Bradfield - Even In Exile

65 - Max Richter - Voices

64 - Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters

63 - BC Camplight - Shortly After Takeoff

62 - Sneaks - Happy Birthday

61 - Video Age - Pleasure Line

60 - Everything Is Recorded - Friday Forever

59 - Mark Lanegan - Straight Songs Of Sorrow

58 - Nicolas Jaar - Cenizas

57 - Ghostpoet - I Grow Tired But Dare Not Fall Asleep

56 - Thundercat - It Is What It Is

55 - Chicano Batman - Invisible People

54 - King Krule - Man Alive

53 - Habibi - Anywhere But Here

52 - Agnes Obel - Myopia

51 - Freddie Gibbs & Alchemist - Alfredo

50 - Nick Hakim - WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD

49 - Jessy Lanza - All The Time

48 - Bob Mould - Blue Hearts

47 - Aqulies Navarro + Tcheser Holmes - Heritage of the Invisible II

46 - Dehd - Flower of Devotion

45 - Pole - Fading

44 - Shopping - All Or Nothing

43 - Mush - 3D Routine

42 - Heliocentrics - Infinity of Now

41 - Romare - Home

40 - Yaeji - What We Drew

39 - Damaged Bug - Bug On Yonkers

38 - Big Moon - Walking Like We Do

37 - Olafur Arnalds - some kind of peace

36 - Nation Of Language - Introduction, Presence

35 - Margo Price - That's How Rumours Get Started

34 - Keleketla! - Keleketla!

33 - Coriky - Coriky

32 - Slift - Ummon

31 - A Certain Ratio - Loco

30 - Four Tet - Sixteen Oceans

29 - Courtney Marie Andrews - Old Flowers

28 - Kelly Lee Owens - Inner Song

27 - Brigid Mae Power - Head Above Water

26 - Isobel Campbell - There Is No Other

25 - Run The Jewels - RTJ4

24 - Georgia - Seeking Thrills

23 - Fontaines D.C. - A Hero's Death

22 - Beths - Jump Rope Gazers

21 - Yves Tumour - Heaven To A Tortured Mind

20 - Hazel English - Wake Up

19 - Kamaal Williams - Wu Hen

18 - Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud

17 - Thurston Moore - By The Fire

16 - Tom Misch / Yuseff Dayes - What Kinda Music

15 - Caribou - Suddenly

14 - Idles - Ultra Mono

13 - Osees - Protean Threat

12 - Oklou - Galore

11 - Cornershop - England Is A Garden

10 - Rolling Blackouts - Sideways To New Italy

9 - Porridge Radio - Every Bad

8 - bdrmm - Bedroom

7 - Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Viscerals

6 - Dream Wife - So When You Gonna...

5 - Jarv Is - Beyond The Pale

4 - Laura Marling - Song For Our Daughter

3 - Rina Sawayama - Sawayama

2 - Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

1 - Sault - Untitled (Black Is)