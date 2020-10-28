Routine (Jay Som’s Melina Duterte & Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott) share “Cady Road” from new EP

Chastity Belt bassist Annie Truscott and Jay Som bandleader Melina Duterte announced a new EP together as Routine. And Other Things, which the musicians and partners wrote over the course of a month spent in Joshua Tree during COVID lockdown, is due out on Friends Of / Dead Oceans on November 20, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

Truscott, who describes the EP as "a series of vignettes," wrote and sings on the most of it, while Duterte used the opportunity to "take the backseat" as producer, engineer, and accompanist. "In Annie’s songs I hear a yearning for something just out of reach, something unachievable," Duterte says. "She’s such a great singer, so it felt good to just layer instruments to make her vision for it feel fully fleshed out."

The first single is the country-tinged "Cady Road," which you can hear below.

Routine - And Other Things Tracklist

1. Cady Road

2. Numb Enough

3. Song 5

4. And Other Things

5. Calm and Collected