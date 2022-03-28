Roxy Music announce 50th Anniversary tour w/ St Vincent (MSG included)

Roxy Music are reuniting for their 50th anniversary and will tour in September and October, including North American shows in Toronto, DC, NYC, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Austin, Dallas, San Francisco and Los Angeles. This will be the first time Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson have toured as Roxy Music since 2011. All dates are listed below.

St Vincent will open all North American dates except Boston and the NYC show is at Madison Square Garden on September 12. You can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday (3/31) at 10 AM through Friday, April 1 at 5 PM.. Use password ROXYVEGAN.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on April 4 at 10 AM local time.

attachment-roxy-tour loading...

ROXY MUSIC - 2022 TOUR DATES

7 Sep - Scotiabank Arena Toronto

9 Sep - Capital One Arena Washington DC

12 Sep - Madison Square Garden New York

15 Sep - Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia

17 Sep - TD Garden Boston

19 Sep - United Center Chicago

21 Sep - Moody Center Austin

23 Sep - American Airlines Center Dallas

26 Sep - Chase Center San Francisco

28 Sep - The Forum Los Angeles

10 Oct - OVO Hydro Glasgow

12 Oct - AO Arena Manchester

14 Oct - The O2 London