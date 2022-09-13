Roxy Music played Madison Square Garden w/ St Vincent (pics, setlist, video)

Roxy Music brought their 50th anniversary tour to NYC on Monday for a big show at Madison Square Garden. Original members Bryan Ferry, Phil Manzanera, Andy MacKay and Paul Thompson and the rest of their current band gave MSG a set full of classics, as you'd expect, that spanned the band's entire career, from from their early, arty beginnings to the suave, sophisticated band they became by the late '70s.

MSG got the same 20 songs they've been playing at all the dates so far on this tour, though in a slightly different order, including "Ladytron," "Love is the Drug," "More Than This," in "In Every Dream Home, A Heartache," and "Do the Strand, their hit cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy," and "Tara" which was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II. Bryan Ferry was in great vocal form and a playful mood, while Manzanera guitar-work and Andy MacKay's sax were as elegant as ever. The backing band really fit in well. Terrific show.

St. Vincent proved to be a fun and apt opener, especially still in the '70s-ish Daddy's Home motif. She went into the stands at one point, singing face to face with audience members and, of course, played "New York."

Check out pictures by P Squared from the whole night, plus setlists and video, below.

Roxy Music @ Madison Square Garden 9/12/2022

Re-Make/Re-Model

Out of the Blue

The Bogus Man

Ladytron

While My Heart Is Still Beating

Oh Yeah

If There Is Something

In Every Dream Home a Heartache

Tara

To Turn You On

The Main Thing

Dance Away

Same Old Scene

My Only Love

More Than This

Avalon

Love Is the Drug

Editions of You

Do the Strand

Jealous Guy

Saint Vincent @ Madison Square Garden 9/12/2022

Digital Witness

Down

Birth in Reverse

New York

Los Ageless

Fast Slow Disco

Pay Your Way in Pain

Cheerleader

The Melting of the Sun