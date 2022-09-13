Roxy Music played Madison Square Garden w/ St Vincent (pics, setlist, video)
Roxy Music brought their 50th anniversary tour to NYC on Monday for a big show at Madison Square Garden. Original members Bryan Ferry, Phil Manzanera, Andy MacKay and Paul Thompson and the rest of their current band gave MSG a set full of classics, as you'd expect, that spanned the band's entire career, from from their early, arty beginnings to the suave, sophisticated band they became by the late '70s.
MSG got the same 20 songs they've been playing at all the dates so far on this tour, though in a slightly different order, including "Ladytron," "Love is the Drug," "More Than This," in "In Every Dream Home, A Heartache," and "Do the Strand, their hit cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy," and "Tara" which was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II. Bryan Ferry was in great vocal form and a playful mood, while Manzanera guitar-work and Andy MacKay's sax were as elegant as ever. The backing band really fit in well. Terrific show.
St. Vincent proved to be a fun and apt opener, especially still in the '70s-ish Daddy's Home motif. She went into the stands at one point, singing face to face with audience members and, of course, played "New York."
Check out pictures by P Squared from the whole night, plus setlists and video, below.
Roxy Music @ Madison Square Garden 9/12/2022
Re-Make/Re-Model
Out of the Blue
The Bogus Man
Ladytron
While My Heart Is Still Beating
Oh Yeah
If There Is Something
In Every Dream Home a Heartache
Tara
To Turn You On
The Main Thing
Dance Away
Same Old Scene
My Only Love
More Than This
Avalon
Love Is the Drug
Editions of You
Do the Strand
Jealous Guy
Saint Vincent @ Madison Square Garden 9/12/2022
Digital Witness
Down
Birth in Reverse
New York
Los Ageless
Fast Slow Disco
Pay Your Way in Pain
Cheerleader
The Melting of the Sun