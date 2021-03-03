Roy Ayers, Meshell Ndegeocello, Robert Glasper & more playing virtual BRIC Jazzfest

The BRIC Jazzfest is going virtual for its 2021 edition, streaming live from the BRIC House in Brooklyn on April 8-10 beginning at 7 PM each night. This year's headliners are Roy Ayers, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Robert Glasper, and here are the lineups for each night:

THURSDAY (4/8): Roy Ayers, Phony Ppl, Nikara Presents Black Wall Street

FRIDAY (4/9): Meshell Ndegeocello, Keyon Harrold, Justin Hicks

SATURDAY (4/10): Robert Glasper, Nate Smith x Van Hunt, MAE.SUN

Tickets for BRIC Jazzfest are on an honor system, with single day passes ranging from $5 for essential workers up through $60 for a full household, while festival passes run $15 for essential workers to $150 for a full household.

Visit the BRIC Jazzfest site for more info.

Keyon Harrold also just aided D'Angelo during his livestream for Verzuz.