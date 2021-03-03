Roy Ayers, Meshell Ndegeocello, Robert Glasper & more playing virtual BRIC Jazzfest

Roy Ayers at BRIC House, 2017 (photo by David Andrako)

The BRIC Jazzfest is going virtual for its 2021 edition, streaming live from the BRIC House in Brooklyn on April 8-10 beginning at 7 PM each night. This year's headliners are Roy Ayers, Meshell Ndegeocello, and Robert Glasper, and here are the lineups for each night:

THURSDAY (4/8): Roy Ayers, Phony Ppl, Nikara Presents Black Wall Street

FRIDAY (4/9): Meshell Ndegeocello, Keyon Harrold, Justin Hicks

SATURDAY (4/10): Robert Glasper, Nate Smith x Van Hunt, MAE.SUN

Tickets for BRIC Jazzfest are on an honor system, with single day passes ranging from $5 for essential workers up through $60 for a full household, while festival passes run $15 for essential workers to $150 for a full household.

Visit the BRIC Jazzfest site for more info.

Keyon Harrold also just aided D'Angelo during his livestream for Verzuz.

