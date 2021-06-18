Roy Wood Jr on tour, taping new Comedy Central special “Imperfect Messenger”

Comedian and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr is back on the on the road, with standup dates lined up for this summer and fall. This weekend (June 18-19) he'll been in Levittown, NY, and he's got dates next weekend in Austin. In August you can catch Roy in Baltimore, Cary, NC, Cleveland, and San Francisco, then in September he plays Tacoma, NYC, and Salt Lake City. In October, Roy will hit Sacramento, Peoria, and Atlanta before wrapping things up in Denver where he'll film a new Comedy Central special titled "Imperfect Messenger." All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens at The Loft at City Winery on September 13 and tickets are on sale. City Winery notes "all guests are required to either be fully vaccinated or have received a negative Covid test prior to the event."

In other news, on Thursday night Roy talked with President Barack Obama and a panel of five dads for a livestream conversation about fatherhood. You can watch that below.

ROY WOOD JR - 2021 TOUR DATES

JUNE 18-19 - GOVERNOR’S - Levittown, NY

JUNE 26 - MOONTOWER COMEDY FESTIVAL - 7pm - Austin, TX

JUNE 26 - MOONTOWER COMEDY FESTIVAL - 10pm - Austin, TX

AUGUST 6-7 - MAGOOBY’S JOKE HOUSE - Baltimore, MD

AUGUST 13-14 - RALEIGH IMPROV - Cary, NC

AUGUST 20-21 - HILARITIES - Cleveland, OH

AUGUST 27-29 - COBB’S COMEDY CLUB - San Francisco, CA

SEPTEMBER 10-11 - SUPER FUNNY COMEDY CLUB - Tacoma, WA

SEPTEMBER 13 - THE LOFT AT CITY WINERY - New York City, NY

SEPTEMBER 17-18 - WISEGUYS COMEDY CLUB - Salt Lake City, UT

OCTOBER 1-2 PUNCH LINE - Sacramento, CA

OCTOBER 8-9 - JUKEBOX COMEDY CLUB - Peoria, IL

OCTOBER 10 - CITY WINERY - Atlanta, GA

OCTOBER 16 - THE GOTHIC THEATRE -7pm - Denver, CO - TAPING OF COMEDY CENTRAL HOUR SPECIAL

OCTOBER 16 - THE GOTHIC THEATRE -9:30pm - Denver, CO - TAPING OF COMEDY CENTRAL HOUR SPECIAL