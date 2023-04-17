Royal Trux’s Neil Hagerty arrested in Denver after allegedly assaulting 3 police officers

Neil Hagerty of Royal Trux was arrested in Denver, CO on Friday, April 14 after injuring three police officers, according to the Denver Police Department. They say the incident happened after police were responding to a welfare check on the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Street. The responding officer was talking to the person who made the call when Hagerty came out of the building and attacked the officer, ripping off his police badge and using it cut the officer, Denver police say. The Denver Gazette reports the officer received "a 6-inch laceration on the officer’s throat."

Two more officers arrived but Hagerty, 57, "remained combative" and injured those officers as well, and tried to grab one of the officers' taser before being arrested. The three officers were treated for cuts and abrasions and released from the hospital.

Royal Trux released White Stuff, their first new album in nearly 20 years, in 2019, and were set to tour that year, but dates were postponed due to "some unresolved issues arising from a past arrest" involving Hagerty's bandmate, Jennifer Herrema, and then ultimately canceled.