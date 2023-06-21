Röyksopp announce first North American tour in six years

Having completed their three-part Profound Mysteries album last year, Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp have announced the "True Electric" tour. It marks their first North American trek in six years, and kicks off on the West Coast in the fall, including their appearance at San Diego's CRSSD Fest. All dates are listed below.

“With True Electric we want to bring the pure and immersive Röyksopp experience of our studio productions to the live stage," the duo say. "This means synths, samplers & sequencers, in a performance where the hero of the show is the music itself. Expect an eclectic set where energetic beats meet vast, transcending soundscapes. True electric - what it says on the tin.”.

Röyksopp wrap up their tour in NYC on October 1 at Terminal 5. Tickets for all dates go on sale go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 AM.

Royksopp 2023 tour loading...

Röyksopp -- 2023 Tour Dates

9/21 – The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

9/22 – The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

9/23 – CRSSD Festival - San Diego, CA

9/25 – Ogden Twilight - Salt Lake City, UT

9/26 – Summit - Denver, CO

9/28 – Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

9/30 – HISTORY - Toronto, ON

10/1 – Terminal 5 - New York, NY