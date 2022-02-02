Röyksopp announce ‘Profound Mysteries,’ share “Impossible” ft Alison Goldfrapp

Norwegian electronic duo Röyksopp have announced Profound Mysteries, which they are calling a "conceptual project" and not an album. It features 11 songs and will be out April 29 on digital and CD, with vinyl to follow later this year. As to the conceptual part, for each song on the project Svein Berge & Torbjørn Brundtland have collaborated with a visual artist for an "artefact" and visualizer.

Profound Mysteries includes the previously released "(Nothing But) Ashes..." and "The Ladder," and they've now released "Impossible," which features Alison Goldfrapp and a visualizer by Jonathan Zawada. The track is slinky and just a little glam, and perfect for Alison's vocals. “It’s been great working with the wonderful Svein & Torbjørn from Röyksopp,” states Goldfrapp. “I’ve been a fan of their music for years and it was a fascinating joy creating ‘Impossible’ together. I truly hope everyone enjoys the track as there’s more to come.”

Watch the visualizer, and check out Profound Mysteries' tracklist, below.

Profound Mysteries tracklist:

1. (Nothing But) Ashes...

2. The Ladder

3. Impossible

4. This Time, This Place...

5. How The Flowers Grow

6. If You Want Me

7. There, Beyond The Trees

8. Breathe

9. The Mourning Sun

10. Press «R»