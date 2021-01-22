R+R=NOW release Kendrick Lamar cover from live at the Blue Note album (listen)

Back in October of 2018, the hip hop-infused jazz supergroup R+R=NOW -- aka Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Derrick Hodge, Taylor McFerrin, and Justin Tyson -- played four nights at the Blue Note in NYC as part of Glasper's month-long residency at the iconic jazz club (read our review of the final night). At those shows, they treated the crowd to material from their debut album Collagically Speaking, and they also did a reworking of Kendrick Lamar's "How Much A Dollar Cost," which Terrace Martin had co-written. (Glasper had also contributed to multiple songs on that same Kendrick album, To Pimp A Butterfly.) Their rendition of the track was genuinely stunning; it made for an appealing contrast to the original and it served as a bridge between jazz and hip hop, a gap that musicians like Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin have made careers out of closing.

Over two years later, a recording of that cover from the Blue Note run is finally seeing the light of day. It's the first single released from the band's upcoming live album R+R=NOW Live, which comes out February 12 via Blue Note Records. It sounds as great today as it did live two years ago, as you can hear for yourself below.

Tracklist

1. Respond (6:01)

2. Been On My Mind (3:32)

3. How Much A Dollar Cost (4:08)

4. Change Of Tone (9:01)

5. Perspectives/Postpartum (11:25)

6. Needed You Still featuring Omari Hardwick (12:38)

7. Resting Warrior (25:21)