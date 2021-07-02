Rubi Rose releases new single “TWORK” (listen)

Lexington, KY rapper Rubi Rose has been on the rise. She put out her breakthrough single "Big Mouth" in 2019, and then got a boost from Cardi B who featured her in the "WAP" video and gave her a co-sign on the intro track to Rubi's very good 2020 EP For The Streets. Now Rubi follows that EP with a new single, "TWORK," and it's a booming, subwoofer-shaking song that feels like an instant hit. Listen below.

Rubi plays the NYC, Miami, and California editions of Rolling Loud, and she also plays HARD Summer Music Festival at San Bernardino, CA's NOS Event Center (same location as Rolling Loud California).