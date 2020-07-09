Rudy Giuliani calls the cops on Sacha Baron Cohen over prank interview

Sacha Baron Cohen is clearly back in action. Not even a month after pranking an alt-right militia rally into doing a racist sing-along, with the lyrics "Obama, what we gonna do? / Inject him with the Wuhan flu / Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? / Lock her up like we used to do," included, Page Six reports that Cohen was in NYC, trying to prank former Mayor and current Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani told Page Six that he went to the swanky Upper East Side Mark Hotel on Tuesday (7/7) for what he thought was a serious interview, that he was offered money for, about the Trump administration's coronavirus response. A woman began the interview, in front of lights and a camera; then, Giuliani says, "This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive."

While Giuliani told Page Six that he's a fan of some of Cohen's movies, including Borat, he didn't recognize Cohen at first. "This person comes in yelling and screaming," he said, "and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away."

"I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen," Giuliani continued to Page Six. "I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me."

Other sources told Page Six that Cohen was seen running out of Mark Hotel in his pink bathrobe, but that he wasn't caught by police.

Two years ago, Cohen pranked the likes of Sarah Palin, radio host Joe Walsh, and other right wing personalities into interviews with some of his characters on his Showtime series Who is America. Showtime has not commented on whether this latest stunt is for an upcoming season of the show.