Ruff Ryders announce DMX tribute event in NYC, “Ryde Out”

Two years after his death, Ruff Ryders will honor DMX with a special event in NYC. "Ryde Out" is set for April 9, and they write, "Please bring all your family and friends for a day full of food, fun, games and music." More details are still to come; see the flyer below.

After his death in 2021 at age 50, DMX's album EXODUS was released posthumously. It featured collaborations with Jay-Z, Westside Gunn, French Montana, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Bono, Usher, Alicia Keys, and more, and was produced by fellow Ruff Ryder Swizz Beatz. Listen below.

More recently, DMX appeared on Lil Wayne's single "Kant Nobody, co-produced by Swizz Beatz and Avenue, in February. Hear that below, as well.