Rufus Wainwright taps Jimmy Fallon, Laurie Anderson, more for Montauk Lighthouse benefit

Rufus Wainwright is celebrating his 50th birthday with a benefit concert for Montauk Point Lighthouse, the first lighthouse to be built in New York and the fourth-oldest working lighthouse in the country. "Fifty Isn't the End" happens on July 13 at Montauk Point Lighthouse, and the lineup features Jimmy Fallon, Tig Notaro, Laurie Anderson, Loudon and Martha Wainwright, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Joan As Police Woman, Jenni Muldaur, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at noon Eastern, with a local presale happening now.

More about the show from the event description:

Both Jorn [Weisbrodt, Rufus' husband] and Rufus turn 50 in 2023. Rufus prefers working on his birthday, which is actually the 22nd of July but since his daughter Viva would not be able to attend as she will be in her summer camp, they decided to move the celebration slightly earlier. Rufus' dream had always been to do a concert on the lawn at the iconic Lighthouse in Montauk, and when they met the director of the Montauk Historical Society Mia Certic, she enthusiastically embraced the idea. The concert will be a benefit for the Montauk Historical Society to support the operations of this beloved New York Landmark. All performers are donating their services.