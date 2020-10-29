Run-DMC Funko Pops on the way

Joseph "Run" Simmons, Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels, and Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell were made into vinyl Run-DMC Funko Pops back in 2011. They've since been discontinued, and command hefty price tags on eBay; if you're bummed you never got your hands on a set, you're in luck, as Funko is releasing new versions of the figures. While release information is still TBA, you can take a look at the boxes below.

There are Run-DMC action figures on the way aside from the Funkos, too. Super7 displayed a prototype for Run-DMC ReAction figures back in February at New York Toy Fair, and those are available to preorder now, and currently set to ship in January of 2021.

Meanwhile, Run-DMC appear, along with Mike D and Ad-Rock of Beastie Boys, on "Public Enemy Number Won," from Public Enemy's first album for Def Jam in over 25 years, What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down?. There's a new lyric video for the song, featuring classic Def Jam-era footage of the artists, and you can watch it below.

