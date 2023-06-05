Run-DMC, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Eve, more playing “Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium”

Celebrations of 50 years of hip hop have been rolling out all year, and here's a big one right where it started, in The Bronx, from Live Nation, Mass Appeal, and the New York Yankees. Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium happens on Friday, August 11 at Yankee Stadium. Leading the lineup is Run-DMC, doing what's billed as a "Botton of the Ninth...The Walk-Off!" set, featuring Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more guests to be announced. There will also be a "Queens of Hip Hop" set with Eve, Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, and more; a "Pillars of Hip Hop" set with DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shante, Scorpio, Sugar Hill Gang, and more; DJ sets from Battlecat, Clark Kent, Mannie Fresh, and Marley Marl; and performances from T.I., Fat Joe, Common, A$AP Ferg, EPMD, Ghostface Killah, Lupe Fiasco, and Slick Rick.

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, who previously said that Run-DMC would be playing a final show at MSG in April (which didn't happen) said, "“Aug 11th is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!!!"

"I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes," Run added.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM EDT, with various presales starting Thursday, June 8 at 10 AM.