Run-DMC plan final concert & documentary: “Run-DMC is over”

Darryl "DMC" McDaniels spoke about the future of Run-DMC in a new interview with Rock the Bells. "Run-DMC is over. The only way Run-DMC gets back together is if The Beatles get back together," McDaniels says, referencing their song "King of Rock." "Can that happen?"

Before they call it a day, however, Darryl told Rock the Bells about the groups' plans, saying, "The final show that we are ever going to do is going to be at Madison Square Garden in April. It’s going to be the last episode of the documentary we’re doing. Run-DMC’s last show ever. ‘Cause it’s time for Run to go be Paul McCartney and me to be John Lennon. We done did what we could do."

"The show is going to be like The Last Waltz by The Band," Darryl continued to Rock the Bells. "We’re doing that movie idea. You’ll see Ice-T come and do a song with us. You’ll see Wu-Tang come do a song with us. Anybody can buy a ticket to the show. We’re gonna do it with Netflix or to the highest bidder. It’s going to be a live production. Run-DMC’s doing The Last Waltz at Madison Square Garden. Who wants to pay $100 million to own it?”

Darryl emphasized that the loss of Jam Master Jay in 2002 had been insurmountable for he and Joseph "Run" Simmons, telling Rock the Bells, "Run-DMC, as a performing and touring entity, we can’t do it without Jay."

Read the interview in full here, and stay tuned for more details about the final show and documentary.