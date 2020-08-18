Run DMC’s Darryl McDaniels: “I hope Jay can finally Rest in Peace” with suspects arrested

Run DMC's Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels has made a statement regarding the arrest of two suspects in the October 30, 2002 murder of DJ Jam Master Jay (aka Jason Mizell). "Although this latest news opens up a lot of painful memories for all of us who knew and loved Jam Master Jay, I’m relieved to hear that two suspects have been arrested and charged with his murder," McDaniels writes. "It’s been a difficult 18 years not having him around while knowing that his murderers were not yet indicted for this heinous crime. I commend NYPD, NYC Detectives, Federal Agents and all the law enforcement who were involved in this case, for not giving up and working to bring justice for Jay. I realize this is a first step in the judicial process, but I hope Jay can finally Rest in Peace. My love to Jay’s wife Terri, his sons, his family, his friends, and all of his fans. #JMJForever."

On Monday (8/17), the NYPD announced they had arrested two men, Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr., who had long been considered suspects in Jam Master Jay's murder. "They walked in and murdered him in cold blood,” acting United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth D. DuCharme said in Monday's press conference. "This is a case about a murder that for nearly two decades has gone unanswered. Today we begin to answer that question of who killed Jason Mizell and why."

Jam Master Jay's son, Jesse Mizell, and the Mizell family also released a statement, writing, "First and foremost, we want to thank everyone who has reached out in support of our family today. We appreciate your kind thoughts and words. Upon hearing this news, we have mixed emotions; we truly hope that these indictments are a solid step towards justice being served in the murder of Jay."

Mizell continues, "We realize that there are other families out there who have lingering pain who continue to wait for their own closure, and we pray that this case gives them hope. In spite of all the tragedies we’ve seen this year alone, we take comfort in our family, our faith and in time’s ability to heal all. We can only hope that this news brings awareness to the fact that Black lives do matter. We ask that everyone please respect our family’s privacy as this case moves forward through the judicial system. Thank you."