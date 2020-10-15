Run The Jewels add Pharrell, 2 Chainz, Gangsta Boo & more guests to livestream

This Saturday, October 17, Run The Jewels are taking to the Adult Swim virtual stage to perform their 2020 album RTJ4 in full, for the very first time. In addition to featuring Killer Mike and El-P, the virtual event -- which is called Holy Calamavote and which is happening to inspire voter turnout — will feature several guests, even more of which have been announced today.

Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz, Gangsta Boo, Greg Nice, DJ Cutmaster Swiff, and Cochemea Gastelum were just added, joining Mavis Staples, Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha, and Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, and host Eric Andre. That's close to every featured artist on RTJ4, including every guest vocalist and the artist behind the standout sax solo on "A Few Words for the Firing Squad (Radiation)" (Cochemea).

The concert airs at Midnight EST on the 17th, both on Adult Swim and on adultswim.com. The stream will also be made available on YouTube shortly after, along with the opportunity to donate to the ACLU. You can find more information about the show and pledge to vote here.

Watch the new trailer:

