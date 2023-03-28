Run The Jewels announce 10th anniversary tour, playing all four albums in full

Run The Jewels' self-titled debut album turns 10 this year, and with the anniversary, the duo of Killer Mike and El-P have announced a tour. RTJ will play four-night-stands in El-P's native NYC, Chicago, Killer Mike's home of Atlanta, and Los Angeles coming up this fall. They'll be playing one album in full on each night. The pair say:

It’s mind blowing to us that it’s been 10 years since we joined forces as RTJ. The best way we can think to celebrate is to get the whole family together and do what we love for the people who love us back. It’s going to be amazing, just like this entire ride has been, and we are grateful to get a chance to celebrate with our jewel runners this year and finally get back into clubs to destroy some stages for you. We’re doing 4 cities, 4 nights each, and 4 full albums worth of jams, many we have only performed a small handful of times during our whole existence. So on night one it's RTJ1 in full plus many more songs from the other records, night two it's RTJ2... etc. etc. We can’t wait to get out there and see you.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10am, with presales starting earlier.

The "RTJX" tour stops in NYC first, September 13-16 at Terminal 5. All dates below.

Run The Jewels spent 2022 touring with Rage Against The Machine and sharing the all-Latin version of RTJ4, RTJQU4TRO. Later this year they'll appear at Kilby Block Party and Louder Than Life Festival.

Killer Mike has also been reviving his solo career lately.

RUN THE JEWELS -- 2023 TOUR DATES

May 12-14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

Sept 13 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sept 14 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sept 15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sept 16 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

Sept 24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

Sept 27 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Sept 28 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Sept 29 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Sept 30 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Oct 2 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 3 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 5 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Oct 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct 12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Oct 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium