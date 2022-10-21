Run The Jewels announce all-Latin re-imagining of ‘RTJ4,’ share a track

Run The Jewels have announced RTJ CU4TRO, an album of re-imaginings of RTJ4 songs by an all-Latin lineup, due November 11 via Jewel Runners/BMG (pre-order). El-P says:

we are honored and delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the amazing producers, vocalists, musicians, and artists who made this album happen. we set out to make a remix album, but we consider the end result of RTJ CU4TRO to be more than that. it’s a reimagining of RTJ4 through the lens of collaboration and a fusing of numerous musical cultures and influences... a rare chance for us to connect, create and be inspired by people who we may never have had the chance to get down with if we weren’t lucky enough to be in a position to put it all together. we thank them for all their generosity, energy, and creativity. this is a piece of music filled with love, respect and craft and everyone truly gave it their all, genuinely humbling us in the process.

The first single is Orestes Gomez & Nick Hook’s of "caminando en la nieve" (aka "Walking in the Snow"), which also features Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps. Listen and check out the full tracklist below.

Tracklist

1. yankee y el valiente - (TROOKO’s versión)a

2. ooh la la ft. Santa Fe Klan - (Mexican Institute of Sound’s versión)a

3. fuera de vista ft. Baco Exu Do Blues - (TROOKO’s versión)a

4. santa calamifuck (Eva, Chucho, Yulian x Nick Hook’s versión)a

5. goonies contra E.T. ft. Sarah La Morena & El Individuo (Danny Brasco x Nick Hook’s versión)a

6. caminando en la nieve ft. Akapellah, Apache & Pawmps - (Orestes Gomez x Nick Hook’s versión)a

7. JU$T ft. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha - (Toy Selectah’s versión)a

8. nunca mirar hacia atrás - (Bomba Estéreo’s versión)a

9. el suelo debajo - (Son Rompe Pera’s versión)a

10. tirando el detonador ft. Lido Pimienta, Javier Arce, Iggor Cavalera - (Mas Aya x Nick Hook’s versión)

11. unas palabras para el pelotón de fusilamiento (Radiación) - (Adrián Terrazas-González x El-Producto’s versión)