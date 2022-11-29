Run The Jewels are now action figures (pre-order yours)

Run The Jewels are being immortalized in action figure form, inspired by the cover of their most recent LP, 2020's RTJ4. The new Killer Mike and El-P ReAction Figures each stand 3.75" tall, with multiple points of articulation and accessories -- a machine gun for Mike, and a beer can and Molotov cocktail for El-P. They're available for pre-order now, and scheduled to begin shipping in early 2023. Take a closer look at them below.

And grab RTJ4 on color vinyl in the BV store, along with more hip-hop and music related action figures, including Beastie Boys, Czarface, ODB, Run DMC, Tupac, Lil Wayne, Big Boi, Sir Mix-a-Lot, Slick Rick, Bobby Digital, and more.

Run the Jewels released RTJ CU4TRO, an album of re-imaginings of RTJ4 songs by an all-Latin lineup, last month.

