Run the Jewels have shared a new animated video for "Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4)," the opening track on this year's great RTJ4. Made for Adult Swim, directed by Sean Solomon and animated by Titmouse, the video takes the track's lyrics and turns it into a post-apocalyptic thriller where El-P and Killer Mike are being chased by Terminator-style killer robot cops, leading to a convenience store standoff. You can watch that below.

Meanwhile, El-P and Killer Mike are on the new episode of the Song Exploder podcast where they break down RTJ4's "JU$T" which features Zack de la Rocha and Pharrell Williams. You can listen to that below.

Run the Jewels recently performed RTJ4 in its entirety on a guest-filled livestream via Adult Swim, featuring Pharrell, de la Rocha, Josh Homme, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Mr. Muthafuckin' eXquire, Cochemea, Gangsta Boo and Greg Nice.