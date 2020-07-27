Run The Jewels now have their own cannabis line & branded blunts (and a new music video)

Run the Jewels released their excellent fourth album, RTJ4, last month, and now they've shared a new video for one of its tracks, the Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha-featuring "JU$T," which you can watch below. Pulse Films' Winston Hacking did the video's stop-motion animation, and says, "I worked closely with Run The Jewels to create a satirical time-capsule of 2020 thus far, capturing the sentiment of their song using collage animation. Drawing on the influence of Public Enemy's classic 'Shut 'Em Down' video, we combined cut up images from contemporary and historical events into a psychedelic protest vignette, a visual fuck you to systemic racism."

Along with the video, Killer Mike and El-P have another new offering: an official line of Run the Jewels branded cannabis. It's a collaboration with LEMONNADE, creators of "truly unique sativa-leaning, flavor-forward cannabis products," and sister brand to Cookies. RTJ's strain is called "Ooh La La," after the RTJ4 song of the same name, and it has an aroma of "Spice cake and vanilla frosting" and a flavor of "Sweet fruit cake with a herbal tea finish." It also comes as a packaged, branded blunt that looks like this:

Ooh la la indeed. Here's more:

We couldn’t be more excited to announce our cannabis partnership with the legendary COOKIES and sister-company LEMONNADE on our first branded strain, Ooh La La. This collab with our homie Berner — the Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur who built COOKIES into one of the largest cannabis brands in the world — is based on a shared love of music, cannabis and advocacy. This hybrid strain merges LEMONNADE’s sativa focus with RTJ’s indica appreciation to achieve the ideal hybrid strain. OOH LaLa flexes an aroma of spice cake and frosting plus flavor of sweet fruit cake with an herbal tea chaser, delivers a sensory-heightening head high and a light body feel. More fyah!! In addition to top-shelf flower, our line includes pre-rolls, vapes, extracts and blunts. The full line of Ooh La La products is coming soon at COOKIES dispensaries throughout California, including locations in Merced, Modesto, La Mesa / San Diego, Oakland, Redding and Hayward (coming soon), as well as the LEMONNADE retail store in Sacramento.

Watch a trailer video for "Ooh La La" at runthejewels.com/roll. Watch the new "JU$T" video below: