Run The Jewels played ‘Colbert'; Rage Against the Machine continue MSG run but cancel EU/UK shows

Run The Jewels dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, performing "A Few Words For The Firing Squad" off RTJ4. The sunglasses-clad duo appeared with their DJ and Cochemea on sax. Watch the performance below.

The appearance came in the midst of RTJ's five-show Madison Square Garden run opening for Rage Against the Machine, which began on Monday (8/8) and continued on Tuesday (8/9). The setlist on nigh two was pretty similar to night one, but they traded "Down Rodeo" for "Vietnow." You can check out the full setlist and some videos from night two. The run continues tonight (8/11), Friday (8/12), and Sunday (8/14). Tickets are still available.

Also, if you're going to MSG, you can grab the Run The Jewels x Brooklyn Brewery beer at the show:

Meanwhile, Rage posted that, due to Zack de la Rocha's recent injury, they've been given doctor's orders to cancel their August and September Europe/UK dates, but will finish out the MSG run as planned:

Rage Against the Machine @ MSG - 8/9/22 Setlist (via)

Bombtrack

People of the Sun

Bulls on Parade

Bullet in the Head

Revolver (Intro Only)

Testify

Tire Me

Take the Power Back

Guerrilla Radio

Vietnow

Know Your Enemy

Calm Like a Bomb

Sleep Now in the Fire

Born of a Broken Man

War Within a Breath

The Ghost of Tom Joad (Bruce Springsteen cover)

Freedom

Township Rebellion (Shortened)

Killing in the Name