Run the Jewels playing ‘RTJ4′ in full for Adult Swim broadcast

Coronavirus has kept Run the Jewels from touring in support of their excellent 2020 album RTJ4, but soon you'll be able to watch them perform it in full for the first time. Adult Swim is airing the virtual show on Saturday, October 10 at 12 AM ET, and it'll be available to stream on YouTube after their broadcast is over, early on Sunday morning.

"Holy Calamavote," which promotes voter turnout, will run without ads, and they'll be encouraging people to donate to the ACLU throughout the stream.

"We’re proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can’t wait to finally perform our album RTJ4," say Killer Mike and El-P. "This will be fun."

Jabari Paul, US activism manager at Ben & Jerry’s, who is sponsoring the broadcast, says,"Young people are the single largest block of voters, and if they turn out at the same rate as their parents, they have the power to hold elected officials accountable on issues like policing and public safety, climate change, education, jobs and the economy. That’s why we are proud that Run the Jewels is helping spread that word and we’re pleased to be working with Adult Swim to make this exciting night happen."

