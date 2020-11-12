Run The Jewels release new song “No Save Point” for ‘Cyberpunk 2077′ (listen)

Anticipated action role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to arrive December 10, following a delayed release. The game's fictional band Samurai will be played by Refused, Lizzy Wizzy of the in-game band Lizzy Wizzy and the Metadwarves will be voiced by Grimes, and the soundtrack includes music by Run The Jewels, A$AP Rocky, Gazelle Twin, Nina Kraviz, Rat Boy, Ilan Rubin (of Nine Inch Nails), and more.

Run The Jewewls' contribution, "No Save Point," is out today, and it's exactly the kind of loud, hard-hitting, speaker-rattling rap that defined this year's excellent RTJ4. Listen and watch the trailer for the game's music below.

A Mike Diva-directed video for "No Save Point" will premiere Friday (11/13) at 11:25pm EST as part of the Adult Swim Festival.

RTJ are also selling merch to benefit various social justice organizations, and they recently performed an excellent streamed concert to benefit the ACLU which you can still watch.

Soundtrack Artists

Run the Jewels

Refused

Grimes

A$AP Rocky

Gazelle Twin

Ilan Rubin

Richard Devine

Nina Kraviz

Deadly Hunta

Rat Boy

Tina Guo