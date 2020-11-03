Run The Jewels selling tees to benefit LGBT rights, reproductive rights, prison reform, more

Run The Jewels have launched the new "'Hold our Hands‘ ChariTEES Collection" with four different tee shirts supporting four different charities. They write:

These turbulent & uncertain times mean it’s more important than ever to reach out & help the vulnerable among us, plus support the organizations doing the incredibly hard & priceless work of fighting the good fight. So we’re dropping the ‘Hold our Hands‘ ChariTEES Collection. We tapped the talents of our favorite designers and creative directors to put together a series that will benefit a wide range of charities we feel are leading the way to help make our world a better place. Each t-shirt benefits a certain cause so show your support by picking up a t-shirt or print knowing your helping those in need right alongside RTJ.

100% of profits from sales in their US store will go to LGBTQ+ rights org The Task Force, reproductive rights org NARAL, prison reform org The Bail Project, The National Immigration Forum, and/or the ACLU, depending on the shirt.

Profits from their UK store will go to LGBTQ+ rights org Colours Youth, Black feminist organization IMKAAN, racial justice org 4Front, and child food poverty org Fair Share.

View photos of the merch, and watch RTJ's recent livestreamed concert 'Holy Calamavote' (which they did to raise voter awareness) and their recently released "Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4)" video, below.

Earlier this week, RTJ's Killer Mike spoke to Bernie Sanders about his hopes for the election and the future of the United States. "I want the good guys to win, meaning the progressives that are within the party, and I want to see us stay active locally," he said, also adding, "I think that, as important as this election is, more important is, after this Election Day, we plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize as progressives on the ground."

--