Rundown Kreeps pay homage to The Beatles with “NOLA” video, touring to The Fest

LA ska/punk trio Rundown Kreeps have a new album due September 16 via My Grito Industries, and it includes recent singles "Held Down" and "Spring Forward," along with "NOLA," which premieres in this post. This one combines sugar-sweet bubblegum pop melodies and punk energy in a Ramonesy fashion, and its video pays tribute to The Beatles. The band says:

"NOLA" observes and compares the theme of escapism in relation to the banality of everyday life. Whether it's work stress, financial struggle, emotional hurt, or the hunger to accomplish a dream; we're all either running towards or away from somewhere. With this music video we wanted to pay homage to our musical heroes The Beatles, as well as subtly remain on the theme of escapism. The idea is that instead of making a video in which the subject matter is asking for help, we'd remake the "Help!" music video as close to shot for shot as possible.

The song was recorded and mixed by Jonathan Mireles (Travis Barker, Machine Gun Kelly). Check it out below.

Rundown Kreeps are also touring their way to The Fest, including NYC-area shows at Trenton, NJ's Millhill Basement on 10/5, Manhattan's Otto's Shrunken Head on 10/6, Brooklyn's Gold Sounds on 10/6, and East Rockaway's Mr. Beerys on 10/8. All dates are listed below.

Rundown Kreeps -- 2022 Tour Dates

09/24 - Tulsa, Oklahoma / Barkingham Palace

09/25 - Alton, Illinois / The Conservatory

09/29 - Lawrence, Kansas / Replay Lounge

10/02 - Atlanta, Georgia / Southern Feedstore

10/03 - Charlotte, North Carolina / The Milestone

10/05 - Trenton, New Jersey / Millhill Basement

10/06 - New York, New York / Otto’s Shrunken Head

10/07 - Brooklyn, New York / Gold Sounds Bar

10/08 - East Rockaway, New York / Mr. Beerys Village Pub

10/09 - Providence, Rhode Island / The Parlour

10/12 - Clinton, Connecticut / Scottish Dave’s Pub

10/13 - Baltimore, Maryland / The Depot

10/14 - Murfreesboro, Tennessee / The Crossroads

10/21 - Tempe, Arizona / Yucca Tap Room

10/27 - Gainesville, Florida / FEST