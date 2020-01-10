Rush’s Neil Peart has died

Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for Rush, died Tuesday, January 7th, in Santa Monica, California at age 67. The cause was brain cancer, which he had been quietly battling for three years, according to Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart family. A representative for the band confirmed the news to Rolling Stone.

We're very sad to learn the news that Rush member and insanely talented/influential drummer Neil Peart has passed away at age 67.

Rush have been broken up since after their 2015 tour, and though reunion rumors had circulated, they were recently shot down by Geddy Lee which he said was due to Peart's chronic tendinitis and guitarist Alex Lifeson's psoriatic arthritis, but this news comes as a huge shock.

Neil Peart joined Rush in 1974 after the band had released their self-titled debut album. He made his debut with them on 1975's Fly by Night, and remained their drummer and primary lyricist up through their 2015 breakup. Along with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Neil released countless classics and has remained highly influential on so many other great musicians, and he is regularly considered one of the greatest drummers of all time.

Rest in peace, Neil. You'll be missed and definitely not forgotten, and your music will live on forever.

UPDATE: Rush released a statement about Neil's death:

UPDATE 2: Fellow artists and others have taken to social media to pay tribute to Neil.