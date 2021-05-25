Russ Meyer’s ‘Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!’ being adapted for TV by Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus

Russ Meyer's cult classic 1965 exploitation flick Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! is being adapted into a new television series for AMC. Deadline reports the series is being developed Walking Dead star Norman Reedus' bigbaldhead production company who have a two-year deal with AMC. The original film, which starred Tura Satana as the leader of a trio of go-go dancers who go on a kidnapping and killing spree in the California desert; Deadline says the new version will "pay homage to the original but also go beyond the fast cars and karate kicks to home in on the strong female characters and the overturning of cultural norms that was deeper in the bones of the movie."

“I’ve been watching Russ Meyer’s film since I was a kid, wearing my Faster Pussycat, Kill Kill! shirt to school,” Reedus told Deadline. “It’s safe to say I’m beyond inspired by Russ’ style of filmmaking and I am over the moon excited for the opportunity to reimagine this story for the modern world.” The series has the full backing of the Meyer estate.

Meanwhile, Reedus is getting a Walking Dead spinoff -- about his character, Daryl, and Melissa McBride's Carol -- which is set to debut in 2023.

You can watch the trailer for the original Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!, below.