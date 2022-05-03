Russell Simins’ (JSBX) new band Service readies debut LP, touring (listen to “Hey”)

Former Jon Spencer Blues Explosion drummer Russell Simins has a new group, Service, that also includes Jilly Weiss (We Are Hex) and Mitch Geisinger. Their debut album, Drag Me, is out this Friday (5/6) via Let's Pretend Records.

The band have just shared the album's single, "Hey," a fiery, '90s-style ripper that features big riffing, a bashing beat and a powerhouse vocal from Weiss. The wonderfully sleazy video, which features a clown and bowling, was directed by Steve Hanft, who made Beck's "Loser" & "Where It's At" videos (and ones for L7, Primal Scream, Elliott Smith and more). You can watch that below.

Service will be on tour starting this week, and they'll be in NYC in June for two shows: The Sultan Room on 6/4 and Rockwood Music Hall on 6/5 with mr.phlyzzz. All dates are listed below.

Drag Me tracklisting:

1. It's You

2. Hey

3. Who Are You Anyway?

4. Blooded

5. Two Gurus in Drag

6. Pusher

7. Won't Stop Coming

8. Find Me Alive

9. June and Johnny

10. Drag Me

Service - 2022 Tour dates:

05-05 The Spot, Lafayette, IN

05-06 Blockhouse, Bloomington, IN

05-07 Square Cat Vinyl, Indianapolis, IN

05-14 Village Green Records, Muncie, IN

05-15 TBA, Bloomington, IL

05-26 Healer, Indianapolis, IN

05-27 Caterwaul Fest, Minneapolis, MN

06-01 Northside Tavern, Cincinnati, OH

06-02 Happy Dog, Cleveland, OH

06-03 Buzzbin, Canton, OH

06-04 The Sultan Room, Brooklyn, NY

06-05 Rockwood Music Hall, New York, NY

06-06 Slash Run, Baltimore, MD

06-07 Public Option, Washington, D.C.

06/08 TBA, Durham, NC

06/09 Pilot Light, Knoxville, TN

06/10 Green Lantern, Lexington, KY

06/11 Whirling Tiger, Louisville, KY

06/23 State Street Pub, Indianapolis, IN

06/24 Portal at fifteenTWELVE, Louisville, KY

06/25 East Room, Nashville, TN

06/26 Boggs, Atlanta, GA