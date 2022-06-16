Russian Circles announce new album ‘Gnosis’ & world tour, share “Conduit”
Instru-metal greats Russian Circles have announced their eighth album, Gnosis, due August 19 via Sargent House. It was engineered and mixed by frequent collaborator Kurt Ballou of Converge, and the first taste is "Conduit," a riffy banger that finds the band sounding as towering and hypnotic as ever. Listen below and pre-order the album on transparent orange vinyl.
Russian Circles have also announced a headlining US tour with support from Rezn on the second leg (no opener currently announced for the first leg), and a co-headlining Europe tour with Cult of Luna for 2023.
The run with Rezn hits NYC on November 6 at Warsaw. All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
Tupilak
Conduit
Gnosis
Vlastimil
Ó Braonáin
Betrayal
Bloom
Russian Circles -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates
Sep 15 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
Sep 17 Denver, CO - Gothic
Sep 18 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Sep 20 Seattle, WA - Croc Showroom
Sep 21 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
Sep 23 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
Sep 24 Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
Sep 25 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
Sep 26 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Sep 29 Austin, TX - Empire Garage
Sep 30 Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
Oct 01 Memphis, TN - Growlers
Oct 27 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall *
Oct 28 Louisville, KY - Headliner's *
Oct 29 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *
Oct 30 Orlando, FL - The Social *
Nov 01 Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle *
Nov 02 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *
Nov 04 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *
Nov 05 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live *
Nov 06 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *
Nov 08 Boston, MA - The Sinclair *
Nov 09 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount *
Nov 10 Toronto, ON – Opera *
Nov 11 Detroit, MI - El Club *
Nov 12 Chicago, IL – Metro *
* w/ Rezn supporting
CO-HEADLINING EUROPE TOUR WITH CULT OF LUNA
March 17 Copenhagen, DK - Store Vega
March 18 Berlin, DE - Huxleys
March 19 Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof
March 20 Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Ronda
March 21 Brussels, BE - AB
March 22 Paris, FR - Olympia
March 23 Stuttgart, DE - Wizemann
March 24 Lausanne, CH - Les Docks
March 25 Ljubljana, SI - Kino Siska
March 27 Vienna, AT - Arena
March 28 Munich, DE - Muffathalle
March 29 Prague, CZ - Roxy
March 30 Krakow, PL - Studio
March 31 Warsaw, PL - Progresja