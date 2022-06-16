Russian Circles announce new album ‘Gnosis’ & world tour, share “Conduit”

Instru-metal greats Russian Circles have announced their eighth album, Gnosis, due August 19 via Sargent House. It was engineered and mixed by frequent collaborator Kurt Ballou of Converge, and the first taste is "Conduit," a riffy banger that finds the band sounding as towering and hypnotic as ever. Listen below and pre-order the album on transparent orange vinyl.

Russian Circles have also announced a headlining US tour with support from Rezn on the second leg (no opener currently announced for the first leg), and a co-headlining Europe tour with Cult of Luna for 2023.

The run with Rezn hits NYC on November 6 at Warsaw. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Tupilak

Conduit

Gnosis

Vlastimil

Ó Braonáin

Betrayal

Bloom

Russian Circles -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

Sep 15 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Sep 17 Denver, CO - Gothic

Sep 18 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sep 20 Seattle, WA - Croc Showroom

Sep 21 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Sep 23 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

Sep 24 Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

Sep 25 Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

Sep 26 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Sep 29 Austin, TX - Empire Garage

Sep 30 Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

Oct 01 Memphis, TN - Growlers

Oct 27 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall *

Oct 28 Louisville, KY - Headliner's *

Oct 29 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

Oct 30 Orlando, FL - The Social *

Nov 01 Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle *

Nov 02 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *

Nov 04 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

Nov 05 Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live *

Nov 06 Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw *

Nov 08 Boston, MA - The Sinclair *

Nov 09 Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount *

Nov 10 Toronto, ON – Opera *

Nov 11 Detroit, MI - El Club *

Nov 12 Chicago, IL – Metro *

* w/ Rezn supporting

CO-HEADLINING EUROPE TOUR WITH CULT OF LUNA

March 17 Copenhagen, DK - Store Vega

March 18 Berlin, DE - Huxleys

March 19 Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof

March 20 Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Ronda

March 21 Brussels, BE - AB

March 22 Paris, FR - Olympia

March 23 Stuttgart, DE - Wizemann

March 24 Lausanne, CH - Les Docks

March 25 Ljubljana, SI - Kino Siska

March 27 Vienna, AT - Arena

March 28 Munich, DE - Muffathalle

March 29 Prague, CZ - Roxy

March 30 Krakow, PL - Studio

March 31 Warsaw, PL - Progresja