Russian Circles’ gear stolen in California

Post-rock greats Russian Circles have revealed some unfortunate news: they got robbed on Saturday night (10/16) at a hotel in Chowchilla, CA while on tour with System Of A Down, and had tons of gear stolen. They write, "On the night / early morning of Oct 17th Russian Circles Uhaul truck was broken into and robbed at a Holiday Inn parking lot in Chowchilla, CA which is between Fresno and Modesto. Please be on the look out and help us spread the word. Any serious information or leads please email: russiancircles@sargenthouse.com."

They posted pictures of much of the stolen gear on their website, and here's a full list:

Stolen Gear / Guitars, Bass, Amps, Cabinets, Misc

Electrical Guitar Company Series 2 bass

First Act custom baritone guitar (with custom bear inlays)

Gibson Les Paul Custom ‘85 Metallic Green

Gibson Les Paul Custom ‘87 Tobacco Burst

Two Quilter Overdrive 202 amps

Two Darkglass 2x12 bass cabinets

Emperor 4x12 guitar cabinet

Peavey 4x12 guitar cabinet

Moog Minitaur

Keith McMillan 12 Step midi controller

Pedaltrain Pro 3 pedalboard and case

Radial JDX DI Pedals

Cry Baby bass wah

AKAI Headrush E2

Digitech Bass Whammy

Electroharmonix POG2

Darkglass Alpha Omega Ultra

TSVG Hard Stuff

Fuzzrocious 420 Fuzz

Fuzzrocious Rat Tail

Earthquakes Devices Afterneath

Boss TU-2

Voodoo Labs Pedal Power 2

Volume pedal Stolen Microphones (all in a black case)

sE 4400a X2 |

Sennheiser md421 X2

Sennheiser e609

Sennheiser e904 X2

Sennheiser e604

Heil PR40

EV RE20

Telefunken M-82

Audio Technica AE3000

AKG c451 E

AKG C451 EB

Beyer TGD71

Shure Beta57a Drums Hardware, Cymbals

4-24” Istanbul xist ride cymbal

2-22” Istanbul Mel Lewis ride

1-15” Istanbul mixed hi hats

3-Ludwig atlas boom stands

1-9000 dw hi hat stand

2-9000 dw snare stands

1- Ludwig throne

1-trick kick pedal

1-tune bot Misc

Green Mens Ten Speed All City Bicycle.

A few gear photos below...