Rustin Man (ex Talk Talk) preps new LP & first live shows in 17 years – listen to “Jackie’s Room”

It took 17 years for Rustin Man -- aka Paul Webb of Talk Talk -- to make a second album (2019's Drift Code) but you won't have to wait near as long for the third. New album Clockdust will be out March 20 via Domino. “Early on I realized I had two albums worth of material,” Webb says. “The first tunes I wrote were electric guitar based, with long arrangements that built up in layers to something sonically quite dense. These became the bulk of Drift Code. As a reaction, I wrote a batch of songs that were tighter in their structure but had more feeling of space. These make up the bulk of Clockdust.” The first single is "Jackie's Room," which is lush and lovely and has just a bit of a Robert Wyatt vibe. Check out the excellent, Edwin Burdis-directed video, below.

Webb has also announced live shows, which will be the first he's done since 2003 when promoting the first Rustin Man album which was a collaboration with Portishead's Beth Gibbons. Those shows happen in November in Amsterdam, Diksmuide, and London. (Hopefully he'll add some North American shows, too.) Those dates are listed below.

Clockdust tracklist:

1. Carousel Days

2. Gold & Tinsel

3. Jackie’s Room

4. Love Turns Her On

5. Rubicon Song

6. Old Flamingo

7. Kinky Living

8. Night In Evening City

9. Man With A Remedy

Rustin Man - 2020 Tour Dates

Thu, Nov 12 - Het Zonnehuis, Amsterdam

Fri, Nov 13 - 4AD Presenteert, Diksmuide

Sat, Nov 14 - Union Chapel, London