RVG announce new album, share “Nothing Really Changes” video

Australian band RVG have announced their third album, Brain Worms, which will be out June 2 via Fire. The album was made in London with producer James Trevascus (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, Billy Nomates) and, the press release notes, features an "acoustic guitar once owned by Kate Bush, given to her by Tears for Fears." Says bandleader Romy Vager, "This time around we were like, this is what we’re doing, we’re taking control, we’re taking risks, and we’re going to make an album that sounds big so that when we hear it on the radio we want to hear it again. If we could only make one more album, it would be this one."

The first single off the album is "Nothing Really Changes," that Vager says "started off as a songwriting experiment to write something catchy with an obnoxious riff, a cross between Divinyls and 'Smoke on the Water.' It’s a song about missing someone but protecting yourself from being hurt.”

The "Nothing Really Changes" video, directed by Hayden Somerville, takes a gothy turn. "Hayden wanted it to be like a haunted Mariah Carey video which I loved but was terrified I couldn’t pull off," says Romy. "This new record has been about taking risks so I really put myself outside of my comfort zone to make it work. Lukas even gave me a dancing lesson which helped me to loosen up and have fun with the song. I’m really proud of what we’ve made, the video compliments the melodrama and playfulness of the track perfectly." Watch that below.

RVG has Australian dates this month supporting Julia Jacklin and spring UK dates with Billy Nomates. They'll also be at SXSW in March. All are listed below.

RVG_BrainWorms_FrontBackCovers loading...

Brain Worms Tracklist:

1. Common Ground

2. Midnight Sun

3. It’s Not Easy

4. Tambourine

5. Brain Worms

6. You’re The Reason

7. Squid

8. Giant Snake

10. Nothing Really Changes

11. Tropic of Cancer

RVG Tour Dates:

Mon. Feb. 25 - Sydney, AUS @ The Enmore Theatre (w/ Julia Jacklin)

Sun. Feb. 26 - Brisbane, AUS @ The Tivoli (w/ Julia Jacklin)

Tue. Feb. 28 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum (w/ Julia Jacklin)

Wed. Mar. 1 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum (w/ Julia Jacklin)

Sun. Mar. 5 - Adelaide, AUS @ Hindley St Music Hall (w/ Julia Jacklin)

Fri. Mar. 10-Sun. Mar. 19 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

Mon. Apr. 17 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed (w/ Billy Nomates)

Wed. Apr. 19 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms (w/ Billy Nomates)

Thu. Apr. 20 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall (w/ Billy Nomates)

Fri. Apr. 21 - Leeds, UK @ LUU-Stylus (w/ Billy Nomates)

Sat. Apr. 22 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU (w/ Billy Nomates)

Mon. Apr. 24 - Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop (w/ Billy Nomates)

Tue. Apr. 25 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham (w/ Billy Nomates)

Thu. Apr. 27 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town (w/ Billy Nomates)

Fri. Apr. 28 - Brighton, UK @ CHALK Live (w/ Billy Nomates)

Sat. Apr. 29 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory (w/ Billy Nomates)