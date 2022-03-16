RX Bandits announce 2022 tour

Ska-punk turned post-hardcore/reggae/progressive rock band RX Bandits haven't released a new album since 2014's Gemini, Her Majesty, but they're gearing up to get back on the road this year for their first tour in a while. Maybe that means new music is finally in the works too? We'll just have to wait and see.

The tour kicks off in San Francisco on May 30 and includes Los Angeles and other West Coast dates before coming to the Northeast for shows in Boston, Philly, and NYC. The tour ends at NYC's Webster Hall on June 26 (tickets on sale 3/18 at 10 AM). All dates are listed below.

Read about RX Bandits' 2001 album Progress in our list of all-time essential ska albums.

RX Bandits did play one show in 2020 before lockdown ensued. Watch a video from that: