Ryan Hemsworth & NNAMDÏ remix Frances Quinlan for ‘Likewise’ anniversary

Last year, Frances Quinlan (of Hop Along) released their great debut record, Likewise. In honor of the album's one-year anniversary, Frances has shared two remixes of tracks from the release.

The Likewise Remixes features Chicago's NNAMDÏ taking on the track "Now That I'm Back," and Ryan Hemsworth (who collaborated with Frances on Quarter-Life Crisis) remixing "Lean." Each reworking re-vamps the singles, incorporating each collaborator's unique style while maintaining the integrity of the original tracks: NNAMDÏ's is almost haunting and ethereal, while Ryan's is bright and hypnotic.

"I am a big fan of the work of NNAMDÏ and Ryan Hemsworth," Frances says. "Both are incredibly inventive composers and players. I was fortunate that they were available and interested in remixing two tracks off of my record (now released 1 year ago). Upon first listening, I was immediately floored and delighted by what they've each created. How cool to hear a song I wrote be completely transformed into an entirely new story. Pure magic."

You can listen to both remixes below.

LIKEWISE REMIXES TRACKLIST

1. Now That I'm Back - NNAMDÏ Remix

2. Lean - Ryan Hemsworth Remix