Ryley Walker announces 2022 dates with Bitchin Bajas and Tonstartssbandht

Ryley Walker has announced spring 2022 tour dates that have him out for a week of Midwest shows with Bitchin Bajas, followed by East Coast shows with Tonstartssbandht. Bitchin Bajas dates include Omaha, Minneapolis, Davenport (IA), Milwaukee, Chicago and Ferndale, and the dates with Tonstartssbandht include Boston, Philly, DC, NYC, Portland, ME and Providence. The NYC show happens March 17 at Bowery Ballroom and tickets for all just-announced dates go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time.

Before that, Ryley has headline dates in January, as well as a run opening for Drive-By Truckers. All dates are listed below.

Ryley also plays a duo show with David Grubbs at Brooklyn's Public Records on Sunday (12/12) which is a release show for their new album, A Tap on the Shoulder. You can listen to that album below.

Earlier this year, Ryley released Course in Fable, which made both Mojo and Uncut's Best Albums of 2021 lists. Listen to that below as well.

Tonstartssbandht just released the very good Petunia.

RYLEY WALKER - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

DEC 12, 2021 - Public Records - Brooklyn, NY - David Grubbs/Ryley Walker (Duo)

DEC 31, 2021 - BCA Studios - Burlington, VT - Sylvie

JAN 20, 2022 - Cafe Nine - New Haven, CT - with Kath Bloom

JAN 21, 2022 - Creative Alliance - Baltimore, MD

JAN 22, 2022 - Gallery 5 - Richmond, VA

JAN 23, 2022 - The Southern Café and Music Hall - Charlottesville, VA

JAN 25, 2022 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NC

JAN 26, 2022 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

JAN 27, 2022 - if ART Gallery - Columbia, SC

JAN 28, 2022 - Union Hall - Lakeland, FL

JAN 29, 2022 - Timucua Arts - Orlando, FL

JAN 30, 2022 - Heartwood Soundstage - Gainesville, FL

FEB 1, 2022 - The Lewis Room at Tweed Recording - Athens, GA

FEB 2, 2022 - 529 Bar - Atlanta, GA

FEB 3, 2022 - Proud Larry's - Oxford, MS

FEB 4, 2022 - Soundstage at Graceland - Memphis, TN - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 5, 2022 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 6, 2022 - Opolis - Norman, OK

FEB 7, 2022 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX - Drive-By Truckers

FEB 9, 2022 - El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 10, 2022 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 11, 2022 - The Regent Theatre - Los Angeles, CA - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 12, 2022 - Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace - Pioneertown, CA - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 13, 2022 - The Homestead - Visalia, CA

FEB 14, 2022 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 15, 2022 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 17, 2022 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 18, 2022 - Wonder Ballroom - Portland, OR - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 19, 2022 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 20, 2022 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 22, 2022 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 24, 2022 - The Commonwealth Room - Salt Lake City, UT - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 25, 2022 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 26, 2022 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO - with Drive-By Truckers

FEB 27, 2022 - Belly Up Aspen - Aspen, CO - with Drive-By Truckers

MAR 1, 2022 - Reverb Lounge - Omaha, NE with Bitchin Bajas

MAR 2, 2022 - 7th Street Entry (7th St Entry) - Minneapolis, MN - Bitchin Baja

MAR 3, 2022 - Racoon Motel - Davenport, IA with Bitchin Bajas

MAR 4, 2022 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI with Bitchin Bajas

MAR 5, 2022 - The Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL with Bitchin Bajas

MAR 6, 2022 - The Loving Touch - Ferndale, MI with Bitchin Bajas

MAR 14, 2022 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA with Tonstartssbandht

MAR 15, 2022 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA with Tonstartssbandht

MAR 16, 2022 - Songbyrd - Washington, DC with Tonstartssbandht

MAR 17, 2022 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

MAR 18, 2022 - SPACE Gallery - Portland, ME with Tonstartssbandht

MAR 19, 2022 - Columbus Theatre - Providence, RI with Tonstartssbandht

MAR 23, 2022 - MAR 27, 2022 - Treefort Music Festival - Boise, ID