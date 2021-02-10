Ryley Walker preps John McEntire-produced ‘Course in Fable’ (stream “Rang Dizzy”)

Ryley Walker is finally back with a new solo album, Course in Fable, which will be his first proper one in three years. Tortoise's John McEntire produced it and it features Bill MacKay, Ryan Jewell and Andrew Scott Young, with string arrangements by Douglas Jenkins. First released track "Rang Dizzy" definitely feels like something John McEntire is apart of, complex and beautiful and loose. Listen below.

While this is his first solo album of original material in a while, Walker stays busy. Last week he released Deep Fried Grandeur, a collaborative album with Japanese band Kikagaku Moyo, and you can stream that below as well.

Tracklist:

01 “Striking Down Your Big Premiere”

02 “Rang Dizzy”

03 “A Lenticular Slap”

04 “Axis Bent”

05 “Clad With Bunk”

06 “Pond Scum Ocean”

07 “Shiva With Dustpan”