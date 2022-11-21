Ryuichi Sakamoto announces new album ’12’ and livestream concert

Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced new album, titled 12, that will be out January 17 via Milan Records. The album, his first since 2017, was recorded over the last two-and-a-half years while battling cancer, with the tracks serving as a "sound diary" to the time. "After I finally ‘came home’ to my new temporary housing after a big operation, I found myself reaching for the synthesizer," Sakamoto says. "I had no intention of composing something; I just wanted to be showered in sound. I’ll probably continue to keep this kind of ‘diary.’” Each song is titled after a day -- check out the artwork and tracklist below.

While no track from the album has been shared yet, Sakamoto has announced a solo piano performance that will be available to stream starting December 10. It was recorded over the course of a week at Tokyo’s 509 Studio and features "an hour of the composer playing new arrangements spanning his repertoire, including a never-before-heard work from the forthcoming album." Additionally, those who purchase a ticket will get an exclusive first listen to his new album.

The concert will stream in the US on Saturday, December 10 at 10 PM ET and again on Sunday, December 11 at 4 AM ET, 10 AM ET and 4 PM ET. Tickets are on sale.

Ryuichi Sakamoto 12 Album Artwork loading...

RYUICHI SAKAMOTO – 12

20210310

20211130

20211201

20220123

20220202

20220207

20220214

20220302 - sarabande

20220302

20220307

20220404

20220304